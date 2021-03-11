Michael Adeshina

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has told controversial Islamic cleric, Sheikh Ahmed Gumi, to “shut up and stop talking rubbish.”

The former minister stated this on Thursday while reacting to the statement credited to Gumi when he said “Bandits feel everyone is against them”

Gumi, in the recent interview, also urged the Federal Government not to use kinetic force, adding that such method was responsible for the current insecurity issue in the North.

He stressed that bandits feel, “everybody is against them,” hence they are vicious and aggressively fighting for survival.

According to Gumi: “Honestly speaking, there has to be a synergy of armed forces acting towards tackling insecurity. They should adopt the non-kinetic approach which should be about 80 percent because these people are ordinary Nigerians.

“Government should meet and dialogue with them because they are ready to listen. If the Government can apply the non-kinetic approach, it would have taken care of about 90 percent of the problem. So the 10 percent is where the kinetic comes into play.

“The use of kinetic force is what led to what we are having now. They think it’s an ethnic cleansing where everybody is against them, and they are fighting for survival, very vicious and aggressive.”

Reacting via his verified Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said: “Bandits feel everyone is against them”- Sheikh Ahmed Gumi. So does Satan! “Now shut up and stop talking rubbish!.”

Fani-Kayode had earlier warned Gumi not to push Nigeria into war with his “reckless provocations and deeply insensitive, callous, heartbreaking and insulting commentary.”

While reacting to Gumi’s statement that “If coup plotters are pardoned, why not bandits?”, Fani-Kayode said: “Maybe we should give Hitler, Pol Pot, Stalin, King Leopard 11 of Belgium, Osama Bin Ladin, Al Bagdadi, Abubakar Shekau and every other mass murderer and genocidal maniac in world history a posthumous pardon too!

“First he urges the terrorists to target Christian soldiers, then he said that the kidnapping of children from their schools by the same terrorists was a lesser evil and now he says this.

“Has Sheik Ahmad Gumi finally lost his mind. Is he in desperate need of medical attention Has he become the official spokesman for the terrorists that are slaughtering, tormenting, raping, mutilating and kidnapping our people all over the country?”