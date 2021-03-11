By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The Edo state government says it has taken delivery of 81,080 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccines from the federal government.

It also received about 40,000 cards, 810 safety boxes, and 81,080 syringes for the vaccination.

It was gathered that the 81,080 units of the vaccine would be administered on about 40,000 people for the first and second jab, in correlation with the about 40,000 cards received, as each person is expected to take two doses at four to 12 weeks intervals.

The Permanent Secretary in the State Ministry of Health, Dr. Osamwonyi Irowa, disclosed this on Wednesday while receiving the vaccines at the Benin Airport through a cargo airline, Allied Air.

“We received 81,080 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines, alongside syringes, also numbering 81, 080.

“We also received the adhesive code stickers of the same number. We have 810 safety boxes delivered to us. With this, we will be able to initiate our first phase of the vaccination exercise in Edo.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki is extremely glad that this has been delivered to our state. We are rolling out the vaccination as fast as we can. I must remind you that we have actually done all the preparations ahead of administration of the vaccines.

“We have trained healthcare workers even at the local government level. More trainings are ongoing. We will commence the distribution of these vaccines to different locations where they will be administered.

“Frontline workers will be given the first dose of this vaccine and followed by key leaders, as well as traditional rulers so that we symbolically demonstrate that these vaccines are safe,” Irowa said.

She assured that all the officials in charge of the AstraZeneca vaccination are experienced and well-trained, commending the federal government for its efforts in containing the coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Governor Godwin Obaseki will, on Monday, March 15, 2021, take the Covid-19 vaccine, to flag off the roll out of the state’s vaccination exercise.

The Health Educator, Edo State Primary Healthcare Development Board, Mrs. Irene Uabor, disclosed this on Thursday.

She noted that about 22 persons are billed to take the vaccine, after which frontline workers, especially those working in isolation and treatment centres, will get their shots.

According to her, “The state has taken delivery of the AstraZeneca vaccine and will commence vaccination from the 15th March, 2021.

“Governor Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy will receive their first jab on that day, as well as the deputy governor, Philip Shaibu and wife.

“The Chief Judge of the state, Chief Justice Esther Edigin, and her husband are also in line to take the vaccine.

“The plan for rollout is that the health workers in the state would be prioritised. Those working in isolation centres at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital, and the University of Benin Teaching Hospital will get the vaccine because of their exposure to the virus,” she added.