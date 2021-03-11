By Jethro Ibileke/Benin

An unspecified number of teachers and students of the National Institute of Construction Technology, Uromi, Edo State, have been reportedly kidnapped by gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen stormed the institute on Wednesday night and abducted the victims.

The development has heightened tension among residents in the locality.

As at the time of filing this report, parents of the kidnapped victims have reportedly stormed the school premises.

When contacted on the phone, the newly appointed spokesman of the State Police Command, SP. Bello Kontongs confirmed the report.

He however did not give much details.

“I have also heard about the incident since yesterday night. There is no detail yet. I am waiting for the officer-in-charge of anti-kidnapping and be assured that as soon we get details we will let you know,” he said.