By Gavin Glicksman

World boxing heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua has dismissed challenger Tyson Fury as just a warm-up act.

Joshua is ready to put his WBA Super, IBF and WBO titles on the line against the WBC kingpin in a summer blockbuster to crown the undisputed world heavyweight champion.

And while he believes the undefeated Gypsy King, 32, may be looking to wind down his career, Joshua insists the all-British dust-up is just the start of more challenges to come.

Speaking to JD Sports, he said: “He can bring whatever he wants, it doesn’t matter to me.

“The press conference antics, the fight antics, the hands behind the back, I love that stuff.

“That’s all part of it, you know that’s his job, but my job is to close the show.

“He’s a warm-up act [with his antics]. He’s there to do all that stuff but ultimately my job is to close the show and that’s all that matters.

“For him, he said that after he fights me, maybe he fights [Derek] Chisora, then he’s ready to go off into the sunset.

“For me, I’ve still got so much more I want to do in this boxing game. The road to undisputed is part of the journey, it’s not the end.

“That’s why I know I will get past this fight because I’m looking past him. I want more, this isn’t where this stops.”

While it remains unclear whether Joshua and Fury will be able to lock horns in front of a bumper crowd on British soil, the showdown is edging closer to being signed.

Joshua, 31, added: “The fight, God willing, will be this year.

“I’m saying it is going to be this year, I’m going to speak into existence and I will be victorious.”

*Gavin Glicksman first reported this story in Livescore.com