By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi on Thursday said he cannot bring himself low as Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike.

Wike had on Wednesday attacked Amaechi, saying the Federal Government has continued to shield him from prosecution.

He alleged that Amaechi misappropriated proceeds from the sales of some the state assets.

Wike spoke at the inauguration of 6.1km long, 7.3m wide Omuihuechi-Omuoko-Omokiri link Road in Aluu Ikwerre Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He wondered why the Federal Government continued to protect Amaechi from prosecution for his alleged inability to account for $308 million from the sales of the state-owned power plant and other critical assets when he was Rivers Governor.

“People gave you opportunity. You sold our properties, everything. And people are talking in this state because of the government that says they are fighting corruption and protecting people.

“You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308 million and kept for us $208,000. That is the kind of people parading themselves in government, for a government that says they are fighting corruption, shame,” Wike said.

Speaking on Arise TV interview on Thursday, Amaechi debunked claim that he had ever called Wike a drunk as that would be disrespectful of a governor.

He noted that he only said he did not make statements under the influence of alcohol, saying that some people were attaching meaning to what he said.

when asked to reply to what Wike said, Amaechi said “I don’t think I want to address the issue of the governor, I have made my point, I have moved on. He was my staff, I can’t bring myself low.”

He said he was a governor and also a speaker and now a minister, saying he could not diminish those offices.

In his words: “I’m a minister. I was two-term chairman of governors’ forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing about him?”