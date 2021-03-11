By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Governor of Abia State, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu has received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine in Umuhaia.

Ikpeazu was vaccinated by his personal physician, Dr. Mike Enyinnaya at the Government House in the state capital.

The governor after receiving the vaccine encouraged all those who are eligible to get vaccinated.

“The deployment of the vaccine as a device to fight COVID-19 is a global decision endorsed by the World Health Organisation and captured by the NCDC which is the lead agency in Nigeria that is battling covid-19 and charged everybody to key into the agenda.”

The Abia government received the official consignment of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from the federal government on Wednesday.

The executive secretary Abia State Primary Healthcare Development Agency, Dr. Chinagozie Adindu, in his remark assured that the vaccine is good and effective.

He stressed that after the first dose, people would return for a second one between eight and twelve weeks.

He said that the quantity will be enough for the frontline health workers, all health workers in the State, both of public and private hospitals, members of the State Covid-19 Inter-Ministerial Task Force, law enforcement agencies among other frontliners.