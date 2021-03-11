By Muhaimin Olowoporoku and Taiwo Okanlawon

The Federal Government has announced the commencement of the selection process for the N-Power Batch C applicants on Thursday.

The announcement was initially made by Special Assistant, Media & Publicity to the Hon Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development Mrs. Nneka Ikem via a Twitter post.

N-Power on its official Twitter page also confirmed the news.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management & Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, during her brief at the launch, said the batch C of the programme is a continuation of the ongoing programme and a strategy for job creation by President Buhari’s administration.

Hajia Farouq revealed the programme has been restructured and to improve its impact and socioeconomic benefits to the poor and vulnerable in the society.

“We have reached another milestone in the process of recruiting and onboarding of the Batch C N-Power beneficiaries beginning with 500,000 beneficiaries. The N-Power Batch C as launched today is structured to onboard one million new beneficiaries, beginning with an initial 500,000 beneficiaries in the first stream, and a subsequent 500,000 in a second stream, all aligned to the National policy drive of lifting 100 million people out of abject poverty in 10 years.

“To ensure transparency, institutional memory and dynamic impact assessment of the N-Power duster, it will now be administered through the National Social Investment & Information Management System (NASIMS) designed to optimise and complement the structural reforms of Social Investment Programs and other activities of the Ministry with the systemic use of ICT tools for coordination, administration, monitoring, and stakeholder management across the entire process and value chain of all social investment programmes under the purview of the Ministry.

“By commencing the administration of the N-Power Batch C through the National Social Investment & Information Management System (NASIMS), beneficiaries will be able to receive their stipends in a timely and efficient manner, have access to a wide range of industry-specific contents for optimised learning experience leveraging the enterprise learning management module of the NASIMS.”

Interested beneficiaries are to log into http://nasims.gov.ng to take their test and subsequently carry out the process.