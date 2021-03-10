Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Wednesday attacked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, saying the Federal Government has continued to shield him from prosecution.

He alleged that Amaechi misappropriated proceeds from the sales of some the state assets.

Wike spoke at the inauguration of 6.1km long, 7.3m wide Omuihuechi-Omuoko-Omokiri link Road in Aluu Ikwerre Local Government Area on Wednesday.

He wondered why the Federal Government continued to protect Amaechi from prosecution for his alleged inability to account for $308 million from the sales of the state-owned power plant and other critical assets when he was Rivers Governor.

“People gave you opportunity. You sold our properties, everything. And people are talking in this state because of the government that says they are fighting corruption and protecting people.

“You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308 million and kept for us $208,000. That is the kind of people parading themselves in government, for a government that says they are fighting corruption, shame,” Wike said.