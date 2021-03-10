By Kazeem Ugbodaga

PSG knocked out Barcelona from the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday to reach the quarter-final of the competition.

PSG played out 1-1 draw with Barcelona in Paris, but qualified on 5-2 aggregate.

The French side had won the first leg at the Nou Camp 4-1 two weeks ago, giving Barcelona a mountain to climb to qualify.

But a poor performance from Barcelona meant that they could not overcome the huge deficit.

Kylian Mbappe gave PSG the lead from the penalty spot.

He won the battle of wills and sent an unstoppable penalty past Marc-Andre ter Stegen into the top left corner on 31 minutes of play.

A great goal from Lionel Messi restored parity on 37 minutes.

The Argentine collected a pass and without hesitation fired an unstoppable shot into the top left corner.

On 42 minutes, Sergio Busquets latched on to a precise defence-splitting pass and fired a nice strike from a promising distance towards the bottom right corner. Keylor Navas has a clear sight of it and made a comfortable save.

Barcelona got the opportunity to make it 2-1 as the referee awarded a penalty on first half added time.

Messi wasted the penalty as Keylor Navas made a brilliant save and deflected the ball away from the bottom left corner and onto the post.