By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The Ekiti State government and Osun State government have announced that they have received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines.

According to a post by the Government of Osun on Twitter, they announced that the state governor, Governor Gboyega Oyetola took delivery of a total of 64,240 doses.

Similarly, the government of Ekiti State announced that they have received doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, and the state governor, Kayode Fayemi, and his deputy, Bisi Egbeyemi would lead the vaccination publicly on Wednesday.

They announced also that Communications officials are being trained to tackle misinformation across the state.

“Risk Communications officials are also being trained to tackle misinformation across the 16 LGAs of the state ahead of the rollout of the vaccines in Ekiti.

“Ekiti continues to lead as a model sub-national government with integrated and holistic responses to tackle COVID-19 and cushion its economic impact on the people.