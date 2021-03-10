The Indomitable Youth Organisation (IYO), a non-governmental organisation, has praised Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo, for approving the establishment of a youth parliament in the state.

Dr Bright Oniovokukor, Project Director, IYO, gave the commendation while speaking in Benin on Wednesday.

Oniovokukor expressed optimism that the parliament being the first of its kind in the area would serve as an avenue to address issues affecting youth development.

He urged the state government to set modalities in place to ensure that the parliament would not be hijacked by greedy politicians.

“The youth should know that in a parliamentary system, you need to be in the parliament to be able to propose changes.

“Kudos to the governor for approving it and he should also put appropriate measures in place for a smooth take-off,” Oniovokukor said.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Special Duties has called on Edo youths interested in joining the parliament to bring their curriculum vitae before March 12.