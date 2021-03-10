The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Ita Enang has revealed that the federal government is planning to reduce fuel price to N100 per litre.

Enang, disclosed this at a news conference on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the federal government has also concluded plans to hold a national conference on integrating artisanal/modular petroleum refinery operations to improve the capacity of the products and bring down prices of petroleum products.

In collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Presidency will hold the conference on March 16 and 17.

He noted that the summit’s outcome would help to crash the country’s prices of petroleum products.

According to him, the conference will mobilise all Nigerian assets, including technologists, engineers, and other relevant disciplines, including those producing petroleum products at the creeks.

“As the cost of crude goes higher, the price of refined petroleum products goes higher, but if we refine these petroleum products in Nigeria, the cost will be very low.

The intendment of the conference is to mobilise these resources so that we can bring the prices of refined petroleum products down to below N100 per litre,” he said.