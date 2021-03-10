The North East Development Commission ( NEDC) has distributed food items and clothing materials to over 100 Internally Displaced Persons’ Households from Borno and Yobe state, residing in Adamawa.

Speaking during the presentation of the items, on Wednesday, in Yola, Mrs. Fatima Bakari, Head of Yola office of the Commission, said that the intervention was to bring hope and succour to the victims of recent insurgency attacks on their communities.

Bakari said that the Commission was committed to providing relief to communities affected by insurgency and the vulnerable in the zone.

“Today, the Commission is distributing foodstuffs and clothing materials to about 100 Internally Displaced Person’s Households.

“My advice to the beneficiaries is that they should not sell the items, instead they should use it to feed and improve the living conditions of their families,” Bakari said.

Responding, on behalf of the Adamawa Government, Dr. Mohammed Sulaiman, Executive Secretary, Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency (ADSEMA) said that the IDPs recently arrived in Adamawa from Dikwa, Zabarmari and Damagum in Borno and Yobe states.

Sulaiman, represented by Mr. Abdullahi Yakubu, operations officer of the agency, said that the IDPs escaped recent Boko Haram attacks on their towns.

“When we received the IDPs in late 2020, the Agency mobilised a team of assessors and put in a request for intervention and the NEDC responded immediately”, Sulaiman said.

He thanked the Commission for approving their request and quick response to the plight of the IDPs, pointing out that among the beneficiaries, were indigent households within the host communities.

Bags of rice, cooking oil, wrappers, detergents, blankets and mats, among other materials, made up the items distributed.