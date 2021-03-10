The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 25 suspects for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.
The suspects are: Ibrahim Olaiwon Olatunji, Kelechi Daniel David, Olutayo Oluwapelumi, Abiola Baruwa Gideon, Adesuyi Toheeb Adeyika, Wano Abdullahi Ahmed, Imoukhuede Idowu Peter, Ige Emmanuel Oluwatobi, Durodola Peter Tolulope, Makanjuola Olamide Elijah, Emmanuel Edward Enyiema, Oguniran Samuel Boluwatife, Onikosi Olasukunmi Idris and Abdulateef Adegoke Oriyomi.
Others are: Ogbere Sunday Ojulari, Abdulwaliu Aderuju Adeyemi, Emmanuel Ibuchi Ezeh, John Ayokunmi Bagbale, Moses Tarh, Emmanuel Ovie Okpe, Murtala Mohammed Oyinlola, Ayomide Hassan Semiu, Adebayo Michael Adetola, Covenant Chizaram Eze and Emmanuel Chidi Okwor.
A statement from the commission said the suspects were arrested during an operation by operatives of the EFCC in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at a Hotel on Governor Road, Ikotun, Lagos, following a credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.
The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.
The North are using EFCC to jail the Southern youths that actively participated in the ENDSARS protests. The rate at which arrests of youths are being made in the South is baffling. We hear of Boko Haram terrorists, ISWAP members, Bandits terrorising Nigeria but no arrests are being made. We only hear of Boko Haram terrorists being repelled or pushed back, bandits decimated, ISWAP members overwhelmed. The South should act now before they all find themselves in prison before 2023 handover. This is a calculated attempt to depopulate the South prior to 2023 general elections.