The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has arrested 25 suspects for their alleged involvement in computer-related fraud.

The suspects are: Ibrahim Olaiwon Olatunji, Kelechi Daniel David, Olutayo Oluwapelumi, Abiola Baruwa Gideon, Adesuyi Toheeb Adeyika, Wano Abdullahi Ahmed, Imoukhuede Idowu Peter, Ige Emmanuel Oluwatobi, Durodola Peter Tolulope, Makanjuola Olamide Elijah, Emmanuel Edward Enyiema, Oguniran Samuel Boluwatife, Onikosi Olasukunmi Idris and Abdulateef Adegoke Oriyomi.

Others are: Ogbere Sunday Ojulari, Abdulwaliu Aderuju Adeyemi, Emmanuel Ibuchi Ezeh, John Ayokunmi Bagbale, Moses Tarh, Emmanuel Ovie Okpe, Murtala Mohammed Oyinlola, Ayomide Hassan Semiu, Adebayo Michael Adetola, Covenant Chizaram Eze and Emmanuel Chidi Okwor.

A statement from the commission said the suspects were arrested during an operation by operatives of the EFCC in the early hours of Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at a Hotel on Governor Road, Ikotun, Lagos, following a credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

The EFCC said the suspects would be charged to court as soon as investigations were concluded.