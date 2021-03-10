By David Adeoye

Oyo State Government has announced the suspension indefinitely of the last Saturday of the month environmental sanitation exercise and restriction of movement during the period in the state.

The monthly environmental sanitation exercise between 7 am and 10 am, was introduced over 20 years ago by the then military government to inculcate in the populace the culture of cleanliness.

Dr Idowu Oyeleke, the Oyo State Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, made the announcement on Wednesday in Ibadan during the introduction of the daily cleaning exercise by his ministry.

Oyeleke said that daily cleaning of the environment by all residents of the state will now be emphasised towards achieving a clean and green environment.

“The state government has indefinitely suspended the monthly exercise and restriction of vehicular and human movement during the period.

“However, the environmental taskforce will be going around to ensure compliance and adherence to all environmental laws and regulations of the state,” he said.

Therefore, he enjoined all residents in the state to ensure daily cleaning of their environment, especially drainage channels and other open spaces to avert the outbreak of diseases and cases of flooding.

He said that failure to comply with the directive on daily cleaning exercise would attract sanctions against offenders.

“It is imperative to implore residents in the state to take the daily sanitation exercise seriously, for a healthy environment is a function of a wealthy society,” Oyeleke said.

He reassured the people of the government’s commitment and determination to attain a sustainable clean and green environment.

NAN