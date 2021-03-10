The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has advised residents to use a nose mask in public regularly to avoid been infected with the second wave of COVID-19.

The Public Relations Officer of the authority, Mr Olumide Filade, made the plea on Wednesday in Lagos.

According to Filade, it is not only LASTMA that is saddle with the responsibility of arresting passengers without the use of nose mark, but all other law enforcement agencies.

“As long as you come to the public space, you are supposed to put on your nose mark.

“Everything stated out in the guidelines is just for us to be protected from been infected with COVID-19.

“Let us remember that the second wave of COVID-19 is deadlier than the first wave.

“So we need to keep safe at all times.

“We need to keep safe as long as we come to public space,’’ he said.

Filade said that anybody arrested without using a nose mark in public space would be charged to court.