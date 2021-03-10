The first consignment of 507,000 doses of Astra Zeneca COVID-19 COVAX vaccine provided by the Federal Government arrived in Lagos at 5a.m on Tuesday.

“The vaccines have been transferred from the airport to the State’s cold chain facilities for safe storage and inventory management,” said Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

“The Federal Government Phase 1 roll-out plan, which is targeting frontline and essential personnel, will be communicated in the next few days. Additional consignments are expected,” he added.

Omotoso said details of the vaccine roll-out would be clearly articulated to the public by the Incident Commander, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who has inaugurated a multi-stakeholder COVID-19 Vaccine Access and Distribution Committee chaired by the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.