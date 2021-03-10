Borussia Dortmund coach Edin Terzic is happy with Erling Haaland’s contribution after the Norwegian sent his side into the Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Sevilla.

Haaland struck once in each half as they drew 2-2 with Sevilla and advanced to the quarter-finals with a 5-4 aggregate win.

While addressing the press, Terzic said, “It’s been turbulent. We are just happy. It feels really cool.”

“It’s not a matter of course for us to get this far. Now to be among the best eight in Europe makes us very happy. Erling Haaland is just outstanding,” he added.

The Norwegian notched his 20th Champions League goal in 14 games — and 10th in the competition this season — with a controversial 54th-minute penalty.

This was after having tapped in a Marco Reus cutback against the run of play to give Dortmund the lead in the first half.

Sevilla, who made the quarter-finals in 2018 and enjoyed a strong first half, hit back with two goals from Youssef En-Nesyri, the first a 66th-minute penalty followed by a stoppage-time header to make it t 2-2.

The 20-year-old Haaland has now become the all-time top Norwegian scorer in the competition, with one more goal than current Manchester United coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, as Dortmund reached the last eight for the first time since 2017.

Haaland’s penalty, awarded following a lengthy VAR review for an earlier challenge after he had put the ball in the net, was initially saved before he retook it and scored.