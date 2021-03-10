By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

A pro-Tinubu group, the Nigerian Youths Movement for Tinubu (NYMT), has tipped the former Lagos governor to run for the office of the president in the 2023 general election.

The group described the All Progressive Congress national leader as the perfect fit to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari.

Mukhtar Mukhtar, Director General, NYMT, told reporters in Abuja that he has been the rallying point for progressives in the country.

Similarly, the group’s North-West coordinator, Mustapha Abdrahman, urged the former Lagos State Governor to run.

Abdrahman described the APC leader as a political phenomenon, an astute administrator, and a successful businessman.

“Tinubu has been a vanguard of true federalism and national integration even as he pays attention to the development of our dear nation. Asiwaju possesses an undeniable passion for Nigeria.

“It is in our quest for the progress of Nigeria as a nation that we have called on an outstanding personality in person of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to vie for the position of the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Abdrahman said.