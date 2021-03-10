A civil society organisation, Centre for Transparency Advocacy (CTA), has called for the passage of the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill, to make for the eradication of all of barriers against women in the country.

CTA Executive Director Faith Nwadishi stated this at an event on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said that the passage of the bill into law by the National Assembly was important to give women equal opportunities to actively participate in politics.

“We strongly call on the National Assembly to expeditiously pass the Gender and Equal Opportunities Bill into law.

“This is long overdue. In passing this law, the National Assembly should not see it as a token to women and girls but should ensure that the basic rights of women and girls are protected,“ she said.

Nwadishi called for the full implementation of the Nigerian gender policy and the 35 per cent affirmation.

“Again, this is not a favour to women but a right that is sacrosanct and the right thing to do.

“The lopsided policies trample upon the opportunities to rise to the apex of their professions.

“No woman has ever been appointed a Service Chief or the Inspector-General of Police, or to head the DSS and other paramilitary agencies.

“The extractive industry is another sector where women are so marginalised and, therefore, make less impact as they are systematically shut out of the extractive resources, she said.

NAN