By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The new Chief of Defence Staff, Lt-Gen. Lucky Irabor has vowed to end banditry in the country.

The CODS made this promise at Katsina State capital when he was received by Governor Aminu Masari at the Government House as part of their tour of the Northwest.

Gen Irabor said their visit was for them to interact with the troops engaging bandits and other criminal elements disturbing the area. He said they would obtain details of operational activities in the current battle.

He said: “Following President Buhari’s marching order to ensure the return of substantive peace and security in every part of the country, we are partnering with critical stakeholders and governors, particularly like Katsina State. We identify you as very critical in driving home the presidential mandate, since you have a closer link with opinion moulders and traditional rulers. We recognise that quite a lot has to be done.”

The army chief asked the governor not to be weary in the support his government gives to the military especially in logistics and urged him to rally citizens to support them by volunteering critical information and other essential assistance.

The Katsina State governor, Aminu Masari congratulated the army chief on their appointment and thanked him for his visit to troops on the frontline.

He promised that his government and the citizens would continue to support the military until the bandits and other criminal elements were routed.