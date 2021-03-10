By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Reality TV star and former BBNaija housemate, Rebecca Nengi Hampson has acquired a new mansion.

The reality TV star shared photos of the new property via her Twitter and Instagram pages on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

The BBNaija lockdown housemate has been in the spotlight before her time in the Big Brother Naija house as she is a former model and had made it to the MBGN 2017 top five contestants.

After finishing 2nd runner-up at the reality TV show, her fame amplified as she achieves celebrity status and now famous beyond Nigeria and across Africa.

She recently returned from a media tour in Ghana where she and her Ghanian fans were all excited to have her in the country.

She can be described as one of the most successful reality TV stars from BBNaija.

In 2020, she was appointed as a Senior Special Assistant to the Bayelsa State governor on ‘The Girl Child.’

Sharing the news of her new mansion, she said “2021 just keeps getting better. With consistency, dedication, and hard work, I finally get to tick this off my checklist. Thank you Lord for continued blessings. Can’t wait to play table tennis with my friends in my ‘Pengi’ home.”

