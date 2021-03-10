By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

The governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has ordered all operators of Almajiri schools to leave the state.

The governor said this at the inauguration of Kaduna State Child Protection and Welfare Committee on Tuesday.

He said, “My message to all those that have almajiris in Kaduna state, you have a choice to relocate otherwise sooner or later we will get you.”

According to the Kaduna governor, his government has developed and approved a social protection policy to support the most vulnerable.

El-Rufai also said the social investment office in the state has been working across the 24 local government areas to have a comprehensive social register of the poorest.

He revealed that over one million households in Kaduna have been registered.