Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in two different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The suspects are: Eberechi Kelvin; Promise Amadi; Golden Wopara; Abraham Okparuelu; Godwin Omeh; Iheanacho Chigaemezu; Paul Effiong; Nelson Uwoajgeaga, Samuel Collins and Meshack Aniekan.
They were arrested at God City Estate, Rumualgu, and Number 23, Sam Mba Close, off N.T.A., Akparale Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
According to the EFCC, in a statement, they were arrested following verified intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet-related fraud.
Items recovered from them include: a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna XLE 2006 bus, a black-coloured Mercedes Benz C240 car and an ash-coloured Toyota Camry car.
Others are: 11 mobile phone devices, four laptops, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, 1 power bank and 1 bluetooth speaker.
The suspects would be charged to Court as soon as investigation is concluded.
SARS was established to operate only in the South so is EFCC. Daily we see youths mainly from the South arrested and paraded as internet fraudsters. It has become a Southern thing. But the insurgency which evidently is a northern business is aided by the federal government. Helicopters drop foods and weapons for them. Government negotiate with them . Pay huge sums of money to them. When arrested the government rehabilitates and establishes them by either recruiting them into the Nigerian security agencies or send them abroad. Something MUST happen soon .