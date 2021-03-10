Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Tuesday arrested 10 suspected internet fraudsters in two different locations in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The suspects are: Eberechi Kelvin; Promise Amadi; Golden Wopara; Abraham Okparuelu; Godwin Omeh; Iheanacho Chigaemezu; Paul Effiong; Nelson Uwoajgeaga, Samuel Collins and Meshack Aniekan.

They were arrested at God City Estate, Rumualgu, and Number 23, Sam Mba Close, off N.T.A., Akparale Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

According to the EFCC, in a statement, they were arrested following verified intelligence about their suspicious involvement in internet-related fraud.

Items recovered from them include: a blue-coloured Toyota Sienna XLE 2006 bus, a black-coloured Mercedes Benz C240 car and an ash-coloured Toyota Camry car.

Others are: 11 mobile phone devices, four laptops, Automated Teller Machine (ATM) cards, 1 power bank and 1 bluetooth speaker.

The suspects would be charged to Court as soon as investigation is concluded.