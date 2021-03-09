The main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said the party is the option for Nigerians and ready to take over power from the All Progressives Congress, APC, in 2023.

Speaking on Arise Television, PDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan said the former ruling party was ready to take over power through the ballot box in 2023.

Ologbondiyan said the challenges of banditry, kidnapping, and terrorism are a clear indication that Nigeria needs to be rescued.

He said: “Our party is the hope of Nigerians as we speak today. The acts of terrorism, banditry and kidnapping have subsumed our nation.

“It shows clearly that Nigerians are thinking of who will rescue our nation.

“The PDP is ready and prepared to take over the mantle of leadership through the ballot box in 2023.”