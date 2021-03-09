By Nimot Adetola Sulaimon

Yoruba activist, Chief Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho has sent a critical warning to the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Police Force and the Department of State Services (DSS) concerning President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive on gun-carrying Fulani herdsmen.

In a video posted by Chief Femi Fani-Kayode on Twitter, Igboho cautioned the security agencies against framing innocent people.

”My name is Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho. Concerning President Buhari’s directive to kill any herdmen found with AK-47, we are happy with this decision. It’s not like these Fulani herdsmen are just carrying guns, they have been doing that since and it is not new.

”Thank God that our voices were heard. To all DSS, Police, Army and Civil Defence who would act on the President’s command, please be fair. Don’t go to Igbo or Yoruba lands to kill our farmers and then lie that they carried a gun. If you do such, there will be trouble in the land”.

” Sheikh Gumi has shown you the way to capture these bandits, Go there and do your work properly” he said in Yoruba.

My brother, Chief Sunday Adeyemo (AKA Sunday Igboho) has spoken. Please listen… pic.twitter.com/YMFvUnXF8Q — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) March 8, 2021