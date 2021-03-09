Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun has received a dose of the Astra-Zeneca COVID-19 vaccine.
He was vaccinated late Monday night after he took delivery of the vaccines from the Federal Government.
Watch video below
Tuesday, March 9, 2021
