By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer have welcomed the arrival of a baby boy.

Churchill announced this on his Instagram page on Tuesday, describing the news as a moment of bliss.

The baby was born in Geneva, Switzerland.

“It’s a moment of bliss and celebration to us as I announce the coming of *King Churchill Junior,* …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father.

“Ahead of the mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination,” he said.

He added: “My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace.

“My son “KING 👑 CHURCHILL “, my earnest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments.

“Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!”