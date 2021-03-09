By Kazeem Ugbodaga
Tonto Dikeh’s ex-husband, Olakunle Churchill and his wife, Rosy Meurer have welcomed the arrival of a baby boy.
Churchill announced this on his Instagram page on Tuesday, describing the news as a moment of bliss.
The baby was born in Geneva, Switzerland.
“It’s a moment of bliss and celebration to us as I announce the coming of *King Churchill Junior,* …from my formative years I have always had the royal tag of “King” for my kids to be greater than the father.
“Ahead of the mother’s day, I say a big congratulations to my lovely wife for this great testimony. This decision I made two years ago is not a mistake but a divine ordination,” he said.
He added: “My little King, welcome to the world, a great addition to the family. You shall grow with the wisdom of God, divinely protected and flowing with the oil of Grace.
“My son “KING 👑 CHURCHILL “, my earnest prayer is that you will be greater than your father and your peers in all attainments.
“Thanks to everyone for the prayers, support and love!”
May the Almighty God shower His infinite divine blessings on Junior Churchill IJN, Amen.
