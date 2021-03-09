Beyonce’s mum Tina Knowles waded into the Piers Morgan day of ignominy by launching a scathing attack of her own, across the Atlantic.

Her comment came before Morgan was sacked by ITV, the broadcaster of Good Morning Britain.

Tina Knowles commented after Morgan dramatically walked off the dhow after co-presenter Alex Beresford questioned his unrelenting attack against the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, following the release of the interview she and Prince Harry granted Oprah Winfrey.

Beresford, the show’s weatherman told Morgan: ‘I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle you’ve made that so clear a number of times on this programme.

‘I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off.

‘She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to.

“Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.’

Piers walked out at this point, fuming that he was being ‘trashed’ on his ‘own show’.

Tina Knowles shared the footage of the drama on her Instagram page, and commented:

So Piers Morgan stormed off because he can dish it out but he can’t take iW

It!!!! Is he 5 years old or what!!!!!!! No concern for Archie whatsoever!!! Looks to me like he’s saying. How dare this black man reprimand me . On national tv .

Only I can do that” I can drag Meghan But you cannot call me out!!!’ Morgan has always felt superior White and British at that !!! !!! He has always felt his White privilege !!

He is showing his true colors literally!!!!

They better not come for Alex for telling the truth!!!!!

On Monday, Tina Knowles also chided Piers Morgan over his verbal altercation with Nigerian lawyer and activist Dr Shola Shogbamimu.

She said Morgan has always been a “typical bigoted , self Righteous, privileged, thinks he’s superior to Americans especially Black Americans . He needs to shut up!!! ! .

#PiersMorgan has been one of the loudest critics of #MeghanMarkle since her courtship with #PrinceHarry began. On #GoodMorningBritain, Morgan consistently criticized the #DuchessofSussex, constantly making headlines with his opinions on her persona, place in the royal family, and intentions.