The stage is now set for the showdown between Elder Emmanuel Ogidi and Chief Dan Orbih, to clinch the post of National Vice Chairman South-South.

Ogidi who hails from Delta is the immediate past occupant while Orbih, who hails from Edo, is the caretaker committee National Vice Chairman.

According to analysis, no fewer than 1,095 delegates from six states in the South-South Geo-Political zone are expected to converge on the Dr Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, on Tuesday (Today) to elect the Zonal leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The delegates are drawn from Akwa-Ibom, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, and Rivers.

Analysis of zonal delegates showed that Akwa-Ibom has its actual number of delegates as 224, Bayelsa has an actual number of delegates of 118, Cross River delegates are 192, Delta has 236, Edo has 168, while host, Rivers, has 196.

As of Tuesday morning, the analysis showed that all delegates from Akwa Ibom, Bayelsa, Delta, Edo and Rivers were available while Cross River registered 153.

The analysis further showed that the number of delegates currently available from Cross River declined from the actual number of delegates because the state had yet to elect its state executive.

Two-thirds of expected delegates is 756, while the percentage of delegates currently available is put at 97 percent.

The tenure of the Zonal leadership of the party ended in 2020, and upon the tenure expiration, a caretaker committee was put in place by the national leadership of the party to oversee the affairs until a zonal congress.