Saadat Aliyu, founder of Shamrock Innovations, has developed an Android application ‘Helpio App’ to enable sexual abuse report.

Aliyu, who is Kano born, said the app was launched on August 6, 2020 on Google play store.

She said that any person can visit play store on android phone and install the app.

“You can go to Play store, search for it and install it. After Installation, you can sign up using email and password either in Hausa or English language.

“So far the Initiative for Support of victims of Sexual abuse, Orphans and Less privileged (ISSOL) and Equity Destitute, Child Right and Welfare initiative (EDCRAWI) have signed up in the platform,” Ms Aliyu said.

Aliyu’s Shamrock Innovations is a women and youth centric tech innovation hub in Kano

She said she learnt IT skills from her brother when she was in junior secondary school and subsequently became a self taught developer.

“My next project will be launched very soon and is fintech oriented~”, she said in a report by Kano Focus.

“I want to continue making an impact on women and people’s lives by advocating and developing solutions,” Ms Aliyu said.