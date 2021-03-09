Juventus manager, Andrea Pirlo, has omitted Paulo Dybala from his side’s squad to face FC Porto in tonight’s Champions League round of 16 second-leg clash in Turin.

Pirlo released a 22-man squad to tackle Porto in a post via the club’s official website today.

Pirlo’s side was defeated 2-1 by Porto in the first-leg last month in Portugal.

Juventus head to the game after defeating Lazio 3-1 last Saturday.

Juventus’s squad against Porto:

Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Buffon, Chiellini, De Ligt, Alex Sandro, Cuadrado, Bonucci, Demiral, Di Pardo, Dragusin, Frabotta, Arthur, Ramsey, Mckennie, Chiesa, Rabiot, Bernardeschi, Fagioli, Kulusevski, Ronaldo, Morata.

The kick-off time for Juventus vs Porto is 9 pm.