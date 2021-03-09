By Taiye Agbaje/Abuja

The Federal High Court, Abuja, has issued a subpoena compelling Abubakar Malami, the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Ibrahim Magu, former EFCC acting Chairman, and CBN governor Godwin Emefiele.

They are to testify in the ongoing trial of Abdulrasheed Maina, Chairman, defunct Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

According to the subpoena, signed on March 8 by Justice Okon Abang, all the men are to appear before the court on March 9, March 10 and March 11 to give their testimony.

Also subpoenaed were Femi Falana, SAN; M. Mustapha of Zenith Bank Abuja; Hassan Salihu and G.T. Idriss of ICPC; Mohammed Wakil, retired Commissioner of Police and Chief Kenneth Amabem.

Others are Mr Kennedy Uzoka, Group Managing Director of United Bank for Africa (UBA); and Mrs Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe, Managing Director, Fidelity Bank; Mr Ibrahim Kaigama of NIPSS Jos and the director of compliance with CBN.

The document addressed to Malami and Magu reads: “You are commanded in the name of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Pepublic of Nigeria to attend before this court at court 6, on 9th, 10th, 11th day of March 2021 at 9 o’clock in the forenoon, and so from day to day till the above case is tied, to give evidence on behalf of the 1st defendant.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Maina is standing trial for allegedly laundering money to the tune of N2 billion.

The first defence witness in the case, Ngozika Ihuoma, had, while giving his evidence-in-chief, alleged that EFCC under Magu misappropriated 222 properties worth N1.63 trillion recovered by the Maina-led PRTT.

He alleged that Magu had sold most of the property to his friends and associates.

Ihuoma had also told the court that AGF and the National Security Adviser (NSA) met with Maina in Dubai, United Arab Emirate (UAE) in January 2016,

“After the meeting in Dubai, Maina gave the delegation intelligence report that led to the recovery of N1.3 trillion out of the N3 trillion promised to recover,” the witness said.