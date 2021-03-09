The members of the Ondo state chapter of the National Union of Road Transport Workers clashed again on Tuesday morning.

The clash, which took place at Ola Garage in Oja Oba Area of Akure, left one dead.

The victim was identified as Ademola Ademoyegun Shina while Adeyemi Samuel Ojuyobo and Akinyemi Bayo were listed among those injured in the clash.

Many vehicles were also vandalized by the fighters.

This came barely 48 hours after the factional unionists fought at the Owode area of the state, causing injuries to many people.

However, a leader of the other faction Mr. Toyin Olaoye Fayagbe said the trouble was started by a faction loyal to Ondo Chairman of the NURTW, Mr Jacob Adebo Idajo.

Both factions were reportedly summoned by the National Chairman of NURTW, Alhaji Tajudeen Baruwa, and the Zonal Chairman, Olamilekan Salami to Osogbo on Monday for a peace meeting but it ended in deadlock.

Sources said Idajo was advised to bring peace to the Ondo Chapter of the Union to allow the union to resume operation at the garage the following day.

But Fayagbe, said: “Some of us were still at home this morning when our members called that they were been beaten at the park once they are identified as one of the delegations to Osogbo meeting.

“It was in the process that a group of armed thugs numbering about thirty approached the park and opened fire on them, killing one and leaving two injured.”

The factional group loyal to Fayagbe has now begun a protest to the palace of the Deji of Akure to express their grievances as at press time.