By Abankula

The slowdown in COVID-19 cases in Nigeria continued on Monday, with 371 new cases announced by the NCDC, amid a mass vaccination campaign.

On Sunday, the updated cases totalled 295, with Lagos, the epicentre reporting just 25.

Lagos however reported four times more on Monday, as the nation’s confirmed cases hit 158,906.

Recoveries also jumped to 138,502.

Only 18,422 cases are now active, with 7,293 of them concentrated in Abuja.

In contrast, Lagos with 55,022 cases till date, has only 1,133 active cases.

According to the NCDC, 13 people died in the last 24 hours of COVID-19 complications.

The north western state of Jigawa led with five deaths, taking its toll to 16.

The state cumulatively has recorded just 496 cases till date, with 480 discharged.

Edo state, already with a death toll of 180, added four new deaths, to increase its tally to 184.

Lagos recorded one death to increase its fatality toll to 416, while Delta recorded three deaths.

So far Delta’s death toll has increased to 68, out of 2,586 confirmed cases.

The latest daily COVID-19 data, said the NCDC, came from 16 states and Abuja.

Here is the daily breakdown for Monday:

Lagos-102

Enugu-65

Edo-56

FCT-23

Ogun-20

Osun-18

Bayelsa-18

Rivers-15

Kaduna-14

Plateau-10

Oyo-8

Bauchi-7

Kano-5

Delta-4

Nasarawa-3

Niger-2

Ekiti-1

158,906 confirmed

138,502 discharged

1,982 deaths