British broadcaster Piers Morgan has quit Good Morning Britain show following his dramatic row with co-presenter Alex Beresford over the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle

Morgan quit as a petition asking for his sack gathered close to 100,000 signatures.

His exit began building up on Monday as he attacked Meghan over her statement in a viral interview she and her husband Prince Harry had with billionaire TV host Oprah Winfrey.

Meghan in the interview said she wanted to commit suicide when she was pregnant with her first son, Archie, after a member of the royal family wondered what will be Archie’s complexion when born.

She also charged the Royal institution with racism.

Morgan tore into her for two days, up till today, when Beresford challenged him, by offering a different view on the interview.

He also criticised Piers for his coverage on Monday, which drew an attack from the lawyer Shola Sogbamimu, who described Morgan’s view as disgusting and disgraceful.

Beresford said to Morgan: “I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle, you’ve made it so clear a number of times on this programme. I understand you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle, or had one and she cut you off,” he said.

“Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has, but yet you continue to trash her,” Alex added.

The comments clearly touched a nerve as Piers dramatically stood up and stormed off set, saying said: “Okay, I’m done with this… I can’t do this”

Exasperated Alex responded: “Absolutely diabolical behaviour, I’m sorry but Piers spouts off on a regular basis and we all have to sit here and listen.

Morgan initially said he left the set to cool off, but ITV, the owner of the GMB platform said they have parted ways.

In a statement Monday night, ITV said: “Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain.

“ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”