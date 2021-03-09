Former Acting Governor of Ekiti State, Prince Tunji Odeyemi has asked former governor Ayo Fayose to embrace peace initiatives to end the internal wrangling in the State’s Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party(PDP).

Odeyemi at the weekend opined said the hardline posture of the former governor would not do the party any good

He condemned attempts by certain forces to label former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola as an errand boy to the Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde.

“There is nothing unusual in what governor Makinde did. Even President Muhammadu Buhari at one time or the other engaged the services of former Nigerian leaders like Olusegun Obasanjo, AbdulSalam Abubakar. Does that make them errand boys? Practically No. So the people are waiting for us to put our house in order. Because they are already fed up with the APC Administrations in the state and at the centre. We have the opportunity, and we must take advantage of it.

“That would be the most unfortunate statement ever. For me, only a nonentity will describe Oyinlola as a servant or errand boy to Seyi Makinde, it is a general thing as a sitting governor, you have the right to appoint whosoever to mediate in the crisis in your party. So long as you believe in his or her ability and expertise to handle the situation.”

Reacting to the statement credited to the Ekiti State PDP Publicity Secretary, Raphael Adeyanju on the weekend rejecting the peace initiative of the Oyinlola’s panel, Odeyemi argued that the former Osun Governor deserves respect and commendation of all loyal party men.

Commenting on Ekiti PDP stance, Odeyemi decried the public embarrassment meted out to Prince Oyinlola on the matter, stressing that it was not only unexpected but condemnable.

”I think the PDP is dancing to the tune of their master. But I want to make a passionate appeal to former governor Ayodele Fayose to please calm down on this matter. I don’t think it is right for anyone either in the SouthWest or in the PDP to refer to former governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola as an errand boy.