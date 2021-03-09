An indigenous group, Ikeja Division Empowerment Forum has enjoined all members to always display diligence and patriotism in their service to Lagos State and humanity.

In a release signed by the Information and Strategic Communication Officer of the Group, Alhaji Jamiu Odewale Alonge, Head, Celebration Committee, Mrs Adejoke Apena, during a ceremony to honour the indigenes of the area, she charged all and sundry to ensure they display and exhibit due diligence and patriotism, that is worth emulating to serve as encouragement, guide and enthusiasm for the upcoming children and indigenes of the area.

She said the group deemed it fit to celebrate some notable indigenes because of the diligence and patriotism exhibited during their service to the state and humanity, adding that “wherever you are, whatever you do, ensure it follows due diligence and patriotism at all times.”

The awardees include Dr (Rev) Julius Akindele (Former Lagos State Secretary to the State Government/Head Of Service), Hon Taofeek Adaranijo (former Representative, Agege Federal Constituency and current Commissioner, Lagos State Local Government Service Commission), Comrade (Dr) Kayode Isiak Opeifa (Former Commissioner for Transport in Lagos State and Former Special Adviser to the President on Transport, Abuja) and Mrs Toyin Adegbuji-Onikoyi (Former Permanent Secretary and serving Chairman, Lagos State Audit Service Commission).

There are also: Mr Ganiyu Ayuba (Special Adviser to the Governor of Lagos State on Urban Development), Alhaji Monsuru Bello (Chairman, Ejigbo Local Council Development Area and an award recipient of the Best Performing Local Government Chairman in Nigeria), Engr. (Dr) Mojeed Balogun(Chairman, Ikeja Local Government), among others.

According to her, the event was organised to recognize the laudable achievements, commitment and quality contributions of the sons and daughters of the soil to the service of their land.

“Let me reiterate that the awardees and our distinguished members were so honored for their meritorious contributions in the Lagos State Public Service and for making the Forum proud and didn’t give us any course to regret their service and representation during and after their service”, Apena said.

While responding, all the awardees were very appreciative of the recognition by the Forum, stating that it is a good effort in the right direction.

The attendees at the event that took place in Ikeja include prominent leaders and elders such as Dr (Rev) Julius Idowu Akindele, Alhaji Ajibola Olagbaye (Former Permanent Secretary, Commissioner for Finance and the current President, Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria), Chief Solomon Ayinde Ojolowo (Immediate past President, Awori Welfare Association of Nigeria), Alhaji Chief Ganiyu Owolabi Dada (first Executive Chairman of Agege Local Government), Prince Oseni-Agedegudu (Oba Elect of Oshodi Kingdom, Dr Segun Agbabiaka (the President of Ikeja Division Empowerment Forum) and a host of others.