The Federal Government has declared that the private sector is not allowed to import COVID-19 vaccines.
Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, while featuring on a PUNCH Live interview on Tuesday said all vaccines must come through the government.
Nigeria rolled out its vaccination programme against the lethal coronavirus infection on Friday with about four million doses of AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was earlier approved for use in the country by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control.
The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo were vaccinated against the virus on Saturday on Live TV to demonstrate the safety of the vaccine.
Nigerians who wish to receive the vaccines are enjoined to register on the website of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.
Speaking on Tuesday, the minister said private sector participation of the vaccine distribution was not allowed at the moment and the government won’t be responsible for any outcome of such “backdoor channel”.
Mamora said, “Before any vaccine will be given by any manufacturer, there must have been an indemnity clause and that is why we made it clear that any vaccine that does not come in through the right government channel, we will not allow it because if it is not coming in through government, we cannot take responsibility for it.
“We have been making this clear to everyone and we are not inclined to at this point allow private sector participation in terms of bringing in the vaccines unless private sector is going to pay into the account of the Afrexim Bank and then the vaccines can then be supplied from the source that we can verify and that we know.”
“The government is going to be responsible for the indemnity signed and that is why we are not making it compulsory. It is not compulsory but it is desirable that people take the vaccine,” the minister added.
Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora, you are not qualified to be a Minister. President is always making mistakes putting unqualified and unfit people into position. You are already saying that no private person is allowed to bring in Covid-19 vaccines into the country. So you as a Minister cannot control the importation of these vaccines? What a shame! Mr. Minister the Covid-19 Vaccines should be compulsory to every Nigerian. Even if the company does not want to make it compulsory you are not to come out to say it in the pages of newspapers or social media. If the vaccines come into Nigeria through back doors you people in government are the people that will bring them in. Mr. Minister you are just making this known to the public so that when you and you corruption government start bring them in and selling it to Nigerians you will come out to say you had warned people not to bring them in. Mr. Minister, you are not one unqualified to be a Minister but “too” unqualified to be one.
I wish to let you know that no one in government in Australia has told the citizen that the vaccine is not compulsory, but the government is encouraging everyone to come out and take the vaccine. Mr. Minister where is your common wisdom?