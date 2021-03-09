By Yinusa Ishola

Former Gov. Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti has urged women in the country to remain resilient and keep hope alive.

Fayose made the call in a message in Ado-Ekiti, on Monday marking International Women’s Day.

According to him, Nigerian women should be commended for their patience, resilience and tolerance in the face of recent happenings in the country.

The former governor said in spite of the situation the country found itself, women had demonstrated themselves as the hope of the world.

He stressed that women were custodians of men and children, noting their love will take the nation out of captivity.

“Considering the roles of women in our society, they are worth to be celebrated. They are the salt of the world.

“We love them and we will not cease to celebrate them and they should not refrain from keeping hope alive,” he said.