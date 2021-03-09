It is not often you come across a young man from the southern part of Nigeria in love with farming. Farming and youthfulness are just two mixes that hardly go hand in glove so well, in a country like Nigeria where the educated young man would rather want to work a white collar job.

But for Best Nnadozie Okereke, an ambitious young Igbo man, farming has brought him possibilities beyond his wildest dreams.

Best Okereke was hardly two years into the business of solar energy with his father when somebody whispered farming to him. It was at a point Cucumber farming was catching fire amongst farmers. Pronto, Okereke founded the Goodey Best Farms Limited, which is one of the two companies that make the Goodey Best Group.

“You can make 3 million naira in 3 months from cucumber farming. Cucumber farming can be very profitable if done in the right way. Cucumbers are scientifically known as Cucumis Sativus. Pickling, slicing and seedless are the varieties of cucumber. Smart Nigerians can make millions of naira from cucumber farming within months from a small size of land. Cucumber farming in Nigeria was hitherto done mainly in the northern part, now farmers in the southern region plant this type of vegetable.

“Harvests starts from 36-45 days when hybrid slicing varieties are planted. The demand for fresh cucumbers is quite huge in Nigeria as they are used in preparing salads and other types of food. Cucumber plants can only grow under tropical conditions. Cucumbers can be grown under protected cultivation (Greenhouses, polytunne),” he said in an interview.

Recounting his journey into farming, Okereke recalled, “Immediately after graduating, I ventured into farming. I planted cucumber when it was very lucrative. I went into farming to raise capital actually. At that time there was so much profit cultivating cucumber. Along the line I fell in love with it.

“The experience has been good. Pig farming too is one of the most lucrative livestock farmings. A friend of mine, Mr. Stanley Mmaduagwu talked me into building an interest in farming. It has been worth it. I have a lot of staff. I only play more of the supervisory role.”

Best Nnadozie Okereke is a strapping young Igbo businessman and entrepreneur, from Okigwe local government area of Imo State. He runs Goodey Best Group from Ukwulu Anambda State with offices in Anambra and Enugu.

Okereke has a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Communication from Anambra State University (now Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University) Igbariam Campus.

He was born May 19, 1993. He attended the DENGRAM; Dennis Memorial Grammar School, in Onitsha, Anambra state where he did his junior secondary school before moving to Federal Government college in Enugu for senior secondary school.

He also runs Goodey Best Multi-Biz Limited, a company into solar energy. He does sales as well as installation of solar systems, panels and cells. The company is a leading brand in the solar energy market and Best Okereke is the major driver behind it.