By Florence Onuegbu/Lagos

Many doses of Oxford AstraZeneka COVID-19 vaccine have been received in Lagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-olu said today.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed this on Tuesday in Ikeja while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

He said that the state government received the vaccines at 4a.m. on Tuesday (today) and they have been kept in a safe place.

He did not disclose the number received.

Lagos has been the most hit state by the virus, with over 55,000 confirmed and 416 deaths.

He assured residents that the state government would soon commence the vaccination in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The governor implored residents to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of face mask, washing of hands and observing social distance.

About four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine were received by the Federal Government on March 2 in Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday received jabs of the COVID-19 vaccine.

This was after some frontline health workers at the National Hospital got the jab on Friday.