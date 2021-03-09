The Plateau Government has trained no fewer than 4, 296 health workers to administer the COVID-19 vaccine in the state, Dr Lar Ndam, the Commissioner for Health, has said.

Ndam in Pankshin on Tuesday said, “we are only waiting for the delivery of our doses of the COVID-19 vaccines by the Federal Government.

“Plateau is set, but as an epic centre of the pandemic, we are expecting the Federal Government to consider us and give us additional doses to the thousands of doses we are expecting.

“We want a situation whereby our people will be salvaged from the ravaging virus.

“In preparation, all our cold chains for storage of the vaccines are set. There is also adequate security personnel to secure everything and ensure orderliness during the exercise,” the commissioner said.