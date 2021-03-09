Chris Okotie, the Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church has described the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) as a clannish religious enterprise.

The 62-year-old televangelist condemned the process at which spiritual officials are now appointed.

According to him, serving God should be a calling, a divine appointment not through the ”whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage”.

On Facebook, he wrote ” PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise. It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette. Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists”.