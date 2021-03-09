Chris Okotie, the Senior Pastor of the Household of God Church has described the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) as a clannish religious enterprise.
The 62-year-old televangelist condemned the process at which spiritual officials are now appointed.
According to him, serving God should be a calling, a divine appointment not through the ”whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage”.
On Facebook, he wrote ” PFN has become a clannish religious enterprise. It is akin to an amorphous political entity with a Christian silhouette. Leadership in the church of God is by divine appointment not the whims and caprices of a disjointed assemblage of Episcopalian pacifists”.
So until one is personally influenced by an extraordinary deep feeling of spirituality such cannot serve God?
So what are the members in his church doing there, are they called too?
Revelation 14:6
And I saw another angel flying in midheaven, and he had everlasting good news to declare to those who dwell on the earth, to every nation and tribe and tongue and people.
From the above scripture, I do believe anyone can serve God not until there is a deep feeling of spirituality influences pops up.
Matthew 28:19-20