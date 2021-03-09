By Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Dr Samson Ayokunle, President of the Christian Association of Nigeria CAN, has charged leaders to desist from the culture of abandoned projects and lampooned the Federal Government for its inability to complete the about 200kms Abuja-Lokoja highway 15 years after its flag off.

He disclosed this in Lokoja on Monday at the official inauguration of Government House Chapel for Christian worshippers built by Governor Yahaya Bello’s administration.

According to him, the lukewarm attitude towards the construction of the Abuja -Lokoja highway remains a sore thumb in the life of various leaderships at the federal level, stressing that until leaders imbibe the spirit of sincerity and fear of God, the country may not receive the desired change.

“Lokoja-Abuja highway is a shame of the country. Do something and remove this shame, 15 years constructing a 200kms road is a shame,” he lampooned.

”Nigeria is a complex nation with different ethnic, religious and socio-cultural background, adding that with its endowed human and materials resources if properly harnessed together, the country would join the comity of great states, and dust off the present hardships that has bedevilled the nation.

He said a society devoid of justice, oppression will take the centre stage, noting that for the country to be great, it needs justice, fairness and mutual respect for one and another in all segment of the divide in the society.

The CAN president who said the present generation of people in the country are sophisticatedly educated hinted that it’s no longer easy to use an old trick to deceive people and get away with it.

“While practising democracy, let us use our native wisdom. Where you are included, you see government as your own, and where you are excluded, you agitate to right the wrongs. We need justice, fairness and mutual respect in Nigeria,” he said.

In his remarks, Governor Bello who was represented by his deputy, Chief Edward Onoja said he thanked God for giving them the wisdom and strength to construct a chapel for Christian denomination in the state in the seat of government.

He stressed that the adherents of various religion, particularly, Moslem, Christian and traditional worshippers abound in every family setting in the state, saying that when people are dissatisfied with the certain policy in the society, it beholds on the leadership to take a bold move and rectify the situation.

“That is what the present administration of Yahaya Bello has done, by constructing government house chapel for Christian denomination”, he said.

The occasion attracted traditional rulers, political appointees, lawmakers and different Christian denominations.