By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Lagos State has received doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines from the Federal Government.

This was disclosed on Tuesday by Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu while speaking at the 2021 International Women’s Day celebration organised by the Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation held at Police College, Ikeja.

Sanwo-Olu disclosed that the State Government received the vaccines at 4am on Tuesday, noting that the vaccines had been kept in a safe place.

He assured Lagosians that the state government would soon commence the vaccinations in line with the scheduled guidelines laid down by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

Sanwo-Olu also implored Lagosians to continue to keep to all the COVID-19 protocols like wearing of face masks, washing and sanitising their hands and observing social distance.

Recall that last week, Nigeria took delivery of about four million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines as part of an overall 16 million doses planned to be delivered to the country in batches over the next few months.

The vaccines were provided by COVAX, in an unprecedented global effort to ensure equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.

President Muhammadu Buhari and his vice, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Saturday received shots of the COVID-19 vaccines at the State House, Abuja, and since then other eminent Nigerians have also received it.