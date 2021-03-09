The Executive Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa on Monday, March 8, 2021, charged all staff of the Commission to be disciplined and dedicated to their duties.

In his first interface with staff at the headquarters upon assumption of office, the EFCC boss expressed delight at the goodwill exhibited by staff over his appointment.

He said though a number of staff are happy to have a chairman who is a friend to many, he was, however, going to be firm and would not tolerate indiscipline in any form, including lateness to work and indecent or improper dressing.

“The rule says you must be in the office by 8 am and close by 5 pm if you have no pending work. But it is unacceptable for you to come in by 9 am and close by 3 pm and you expect to earn a full salary,” he said.

He said he has a fair knowledge of the agency and its challenges, but assured that the challenges were surmountable.

Nevertheless, he pointed that his mission was not to undo what had been done by his predecessors but to seek to improve the fortunes of the Commission, going forward.

He called for a renewed commitment to the anti-graft campaign by all staff through dedicated service, devoid of sloppiness and other forms of indiscipline.

“All Staff are important in this fight against corruption from the top to the least. So, I invite everyone to bring ideas and best practices that will help to organize and recalibrate the Commission in order to make it a better place. I am a part of you and I know the challenges, “he said.

He assured that he would operate a policy of open door for easy access by staff and publicly gave out his telephone number.

Bawa also promised to prioritize staff welfare and systems improvement through application of digital technology and intelligence during his tenure. He disclosed that a Directorate of Intelligence would soon be created as the hub of Intel creation to bolster the Commission’s investigation activities.

He equally revealed that staff training will receive new fillip while the prospect of getting Insurance cover for staff would be explored to mitigate the dangers staff are exposed to in the discharge of their duties.

The EFCC chairman used the forum to feel the pulse of the Commission by taking questions from various categories of staff. He promised to address most of the issues raised.

He was also at the Abuja Zonal Office and the EFCC Academy where a similar meeting took place.

At Idiagbon House, home of the Abuja Zonal office, Bawa was received by the Zona Head, Ahmed Sa’ad Abubakar and other senior officers. Addressing the staff, he appreciated them for the goodwill messages sent to him on his appointment and enjoined all to embrace the enormous challenges ahead.

He encouraged staff to be dedicated to their duties, by upholding the Commission’s core values and imbibing good work ethic.

At the Academy, He was received by the Commandant, Ayo Olowonihi, who expressed delight that the Executive Chairman was able to visit the Academy a few days after assuming office. He congratulated Bawa and pledge the loyalty and support of the Academy staff to the Commission.

Addressing the staff, after he was conducted round the Academy, Bawa promised to reinvigorate the institution by giving it a face-lift, and properly position it as a Centre of Excellence for EFCC staff training.

He urged the staff to be dedicated, shun all vices and report unethical behaviour to appropriate authority.