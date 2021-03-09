Some angry youths in Imo State have set ablaze an Area Divisional Police Headquarters located at Ishinweke town in the Ihitte/Uboma Local Government Area of the State.

The incident happened on Tuesday morning following the killing of a youth by a police officer.

The PUNCH reports that, two other cops sustained injuries in the incident.

Orlando Ikeokwu, a police spokesperson in the state confirmed the incident.

Ikeokwu said the policemen who went for an arrest in the area were assaulted by the youths.

He added that two policemen were injured, and that the youths freed a suspect.

The PPRO said a stray bullet hit one of the youths who later died in the hospital.

Ikeokwu confirmed that more policemen had been deployed to the station, adding that the state Commissioner of Police, Narisu Muhammed, had ordered an investigation into the arson and manslaughter incident.