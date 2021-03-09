Michael Adeshina

Daddy Freeze’s partner, Benedicta Elechi has shared a medical report to prove that her ex-husband Paul Odekina battered her during their marriage.

The medical report stated that Benedicta “presented to our center (Prime Medical Consultants) with complaints of neck pain, headache and voice hoarseness thought to have been due to a scuffle with her ex-husband.”

Benedicta shared the medical report a few days after Rivers State High Court ordered Daddy Freeze to pay the sum of N5 million for sleeping with her while she was still legally married.

Sharing the medical report while celebrating International Women’s Day, Benedicta also spoke about women’s rights and the fight for the “abolishment of archaic practices” that have “enslaved” women for ages.

See the medical report below:

Read her statement attached to the medical report below:

Why should we join the rest of the world in celebrating “International women’s day?”

We live in a country where the fundamental rights of women are nonexistent.

Today is a day, were women all over the world, come together to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

We should be observing a moment of silence for the fearless women, who fought to the death for the rights of women and children and raising our glasses to a toast,to all the strong women that have fought and continue to fight for the abolishment of archaic practices and the reformation of laws that have enslaved women for decades in unison.

But no, as women, living in this part of the world, it will be hypocritical for us to partake in this celebration.

This day should mark a call to action for accelerating gender parity, gender equality and reforms that will protect our fundamental rights as women.

We owe it to the girl child.

Benedicta Elechi.