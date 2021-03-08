Why I fought against Oshiomhole – Shuaibu

Michael Adeshina

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shuaibu, has revealed the reason why he fell out with the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole.

Shuaibu, while speaking at a reception in honour of the immediate past chairman of Egor Local Government Area, Eghe Ogbemudia, said he fell out with Oshiomhole to pursue his dream of ending poverty and eradication of godfatherism in the politics of Edo state.

He made the statement barely 24 hours after Governor Godwin Obaseki said he had no personal issues with his predecessor but with his style of politics.

However, Shuaibu added that it was not about loyalty to Obaseki but about the course to make life better for the people of Edo state.

Shaibu said: “For me, people say I am loyal to Obaseki, I am loyal to a course, I was brutalized and injured and had my knees and everything replaced under Oshiomhole’s administration, all this was that some godfathers wanted to derail our making poverty history and we fought on the side of the people and the beneficiary of that struggle was Oshiomhole.

“The second fight, he (Oshiomhole) now became the new godfather trying to derail, making poverty history and I fought on the side of Governor Obaseki in making poverty history in Edo. So, the player doesn’t matter but what is constant is that whoever stands on not making poverty history in Edo will have all of us to fight and I will be in the forefront of that fight.”